President Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant

President Donald Trump is ordering the declassification of various documents and text messages that both the House Intelligence and House Oversight committees have requested.

The documents and text messages that will be declassified include items relating the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on Carter Page and the Russia investigation, according to a statement Monday from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Sanders added that Trump has also instructed the Justice Department “to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.”

