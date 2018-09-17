× Report: Former Ravens WR Breshad Perriman signs with Redskins

Former Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman has signed with the Washington Redskins, ESPN reported Monday.

The news comes a little over two weeks after Baltimore released Perriman, the team’s 26th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Perriman, 25, gets a fresh start and an opportunity to rejuvenate his young career — he missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a knee injury in training camp.

Playing 27 games in the past two seasons, combined, Perriman caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns.

He joins a receiving corps that’s in need of a jolt as running back Chris Thompson and tight end Jordan Reed lead the team in receptions.