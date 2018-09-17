Scattered rain showers, moderate at times, continues into the first half of Tuesday

RAIN REMNANTS FROM FLORENCE: Pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are possible this evening. Temperatures hold steady in the lower to middle 70s. Overnight, rain continues heavy at times. Flooding concern increases by Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Tuesday at noon. Morning lows are mild in the lower 70s. Rain becomes more scattered in nature. A few heavy downpours still possible. Rain amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches. As a cold front approaches, it helps to curve the remnants of Florence eastward. It also helps to push the moisture through quicker so much of the rain begins to end for the west by afternoon. In the east, wet weather may linger into the early evening before ending. Highs are in the upper 70s, however, spots that see rain end during the afternoon could top 80 degrees.

PLEASANT AND DRY MIDWEEK: In the wake of the wet weather, we’ll enjoy beautiful weather Wednesday. Bright sunshine, light breeze and drier conditions return. Highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure brings another delightful day Thursday. It is warm again, in the lower 80s, under bright sunshine. Friday is a tad more humid but stays dry until evening. A cold front approaching brings a threat for showers and possible thunderstorms during the late evening and overnight period. Highs are warmer in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday’s front is hung up nearby for a couple of days. this keeps the shower chance around for the weekend, especially, Sunday. As of now, showers are possible early Saturday, then it’s dry the rest of the first day of fall! Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday brings better chance for showers. Albeit, there are still some dry hours early for getting outside. Highs are cooler falling back to the lower 70s. Keep posted on the latest forecast trends by downloading our FOX43 Weather App. You can get a current video and text forecast from us!!

