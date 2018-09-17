× WATCH: Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus

PITTSBURGH — Six children were taken to the hospital Sunday after a camel they were riding at the Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh got spooked and ran out of control around the arena floor.

The children, along with one adult, were riding the camel at the time it ran loose, according to WXPI.com.

The most serious injury was a broken arm, WXPI reports.

WXPI posted video of the incident on its Facebook page. The video shows the camel bucking and throwing the children off its back.

The incident happened at intermission when, as part of the circus, children can get rides on the camels and ponies, WXPI reports.