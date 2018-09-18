× Arrest in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON PA. — A North Cornwall Twp. man is charged with shooting a Lebanon man. Police say Jose Pena-Panell, 35, shot 46 year old Luis Flores-Gonzalez, of Lebanon, early Sunday morning on the 900 block of N. 7th St. Police took him into cistody Monday afternoon.

Pena-Panell is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Flores-Gonzalez of Lebanon has been released from the medical facility and is recovering from two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.