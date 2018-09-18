‘Ask Evan’: “What really is flash flooding?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question is about the weather. Robert S ask, "What is a flash flood? Everyday we are getting watches or warnings for flash floods. What constitutes a flash flood?"

For this question, I went to our number one source-- FOX43 Chief Meteorologist Maryellen Pann! She says flash floods are distinguished from regular floods because the event is often sudden or expected within six hours. Flash floods are caused by heavy rain-- typically from thunderstorms. Flash floods generally effect poor drainage areas, low-lying areas and small creeks and streams, of which our area has plenty. Anything that can cause water levels to rise quickly will cause flash flooding.

That includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even water from melted ice and snow.

Keep in mind there are both flash flood watches and flash flood warnings. A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable. A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or happening and you need to head to higher ground.

