× Chambersburg woman dies in house fire, cause under investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg woman died in a house fire earlier this month.

Gail Hockenberry, 82, died in a residential fire in the 3600 block of Landfill Road in Guilford Township on September 11.

The cause of Hockenberry’s death is pending at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.