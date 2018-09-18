× Chambersburg woman threatened to kill homeowner if he didn’t turn over her girlfriend, police say

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have charged a 28-year-old Chambersburg woman with burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses after a domestic incident Monday on the 600 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

Jackeline Maldonado-Negron, of the 600 block of N. Franklin Street, was also charged with harassment, criminal mischief, and driving without a license in the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to Chambersburg Police, officers were dispatched to the residence for the report of a break-in. Dispatchers told police that a female suspect had forced her way inside and was involved in a physical altercation with the homeowner. When police arrived, they could hear yelling coming from a second-floor apartment.

Police made contact with the homeowner and his wife. The suspect, later identified as Maldonado-Negron, was in the kitchen of the residence. She was bleeding from the hands and yelling at the victims, police say.

The victim told police that Maldonado-Negron’s injuries were caused by breaking through a window.

Maldonado-Negron, who was speaking in Spanish, allegedly told the victims she was there to find her girlfriend, whom she believed to be inside. The victim told police he had seen Maldonado-Negron in the past and knew the woman she allegedly was searching for. Maldonado-Negron’s girlfriend was not in the apartment, the victim said, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that after Maldonado-Negron broke through the window, he met her at the front door. She allegedly pushed her way into the residence and began assaulting the victim and his wife. The victim had scratches and cuts on his arms, shoulders, and the left side of his body, police say.

Maldonado-Negron allegedly threatened the victim, saying she had men outside who would kill him if he did not produce the woman she was looking for.

After her arrest, police discovered Maldonado-Negron had driven to the residence in her girlfriend’s car and had struck the home’s garage with it. She allegedly admitted she was driving without a license, police say.