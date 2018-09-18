× Fawn Grove man pleads guilty to secretly recording sex with women, teenager

YORK COUNTY — A Fawn Grove man who secretly recorded himself having sex with seven women and a teenager will serve between 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison, plus five years probation, according to court documents.

Alexander McAvoy, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of statutory sexual assault and eight counts of intercept communications, court documents show. Because a plea agreement was reached, all other charges against McAvoy were dropped.

An investigation into McAvoy began in January 2017 after a girl showed Maryland State Police a series of text message in which McAvoy allegedly threatened to release nude images of her. Text messages also revealed a photo collage of images allegedly from McAvoy’s computer screen, the criminal complaint said.

A month later, police got a search warrant for McAvoy’s phone and laptop computer.

A search of the computer revealed 10 videos of at least seven different women, according to the criminal complaint. Several women identified in the videos told police that they were unaware they were being recorded.

McAvoy was charged in September 2017.

He is to report to York County Prison on October 12, court documents add.