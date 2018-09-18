FOX43 Capitol Beat – Congressman Lloyd Smucker (Sept. 18, 2018)

Lancaster County Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat. He discusses his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Jess King, as well as recent issues in Washington D.C.

Among the topics include Mr. Smucker’s thoughts on President Donald Trump’s recent claim that the 2,995-person death toll from Hurricane Maria in 2017, which devastated the American island territory of Puerto Rico, was fabricated by Democrats as a way to make him look bad politically. The City of Lancaster has more than 17,000 residents of Puerto Rican descent, according to 2016 data from the U.S. Census-driven American Community Survey.

Representative Smucker also just introduced a bill in the U.S. House which would allow the Department of Defense to add mental health resources for active military members.