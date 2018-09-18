Heavy showers and isolated areas of flooding still possible Tuesday morning before drying during the afternoon

FLORENCE REMNANTS LEAVE: The remnants of Florence continue to affect the region, and this brings more shower activity and heavier downpour potential for a decent chunk of Tuesday. Temperatures have not dropped much through the night, with reading in the lower 70s for most. The rain continues in some spots, and it could still be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder. The shower activity remains more widely scattered through the rest of the morning, but heavy pockets are still a possibility before all starts to clear during the early afternoon. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the region. It’s also quite muggy. Rainfall totals both Monday and Tuesday range from 1 to 2 inches, with some locally heavier amounts possible. Some areas of flooding are a possibility, especially for spots hardest hit with heavy rain over the last several weeks. Skies clear through the late day and evening hours. The night is mostly clear. Temperatures dip into the lower to middle 60s.

DRY MIDWEEK: A nice treat in the form of dry conditions is ahead for the middle of the week. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine to dry the region after Florence’s remnants exit. It’s still muggy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s more of the same for Thursday. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s. It’s still warm and stuffy. Friday is dry to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a chance for a couple late day or evening showers, perhaps a thunderstorm.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring rain chances into the weekend. Friday’s front stalls nearby, and the location of this will dictate shower chances for the weekend. For now, it appears only a couple morning showers are possible for Saturday, with drier conditions and some sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Don’t forget, it’s also the first day of fall! Sunday brings more rain chance to the region depending on the positioning of the front. Expect temperatures in the 70s. Monday brings a small chance for showers. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!