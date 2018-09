× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (September 18, 2018)

A York County inn needs your help.

The Tourist Inn, located in Hellam Township, plans several fundraisers each year and most recently, it’s been gearing up for a Christmas fundraiser.

But flooding struck, which resulted in the loss of all items for the December event (Christmas presents, auction items, and supplies).

Expect more from FOX43’s Ashley Paul who has more on how you can help.