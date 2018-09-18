Mother arrested after 3-year-old child suffered second-degree burns, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A mother was arrested Monday after her 3-year-old child suffered second-degree burns, police say.

Josefina Bautista, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Early Saturday morning, police were dispatched to Chambersburg Hospital for a report of a child with burns on her body. Police allege that the mother’s explanation of the events leading to the injuries were not truthful and not consistent with the toddler’s injuries.

Bautista allegedly admitted responsibility for the injuries of her child two days later, according to police.