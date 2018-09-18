National Cheeseburger Day is upon us once again.

Several national chains are treating diners to deals on cheeseburgers – and one is giving away pancakes, for some reason – leaving you with almost no excuse not to chow down on a discounted grub.

Wanna snag a deal? Head to your local chains and take advantage of these offerings:

Ruby Tuesday is giving away free cheeseburgers — anything up to a $10 value — to its Connected Members (i.e., those who sign up for the newsletter) with the purchase of an entrée on both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

National Cheeseburger Day is next Tuesday, which means you only have a few more days to sign up for our So Connected email club to receive a special treat! Visit https://t.co/MLfehxFAs3 to sign up and check your inbox next week for all the 🍔❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4MuONcGis — Ruby Tuesday (@rubytuesday) September 14, 2018

Despite making such a big fuss over its burgers earlier this year, IHOP, oddly, is giving away a free side of buttermilk pankcakes or pumpkin-spice pancakes with the purchase of its Steakburger items. The chain says the deal is valid at participating restaurants only, so be sure to call ahead.

Red Robin is offering a $5 “gourmet cheeseburger,” complete with its signature Bottomless Steak Fries, with the purchase of any beverage.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy’s is giving away a free Dave’s Single with the purchase of just about anything for the rest of September. “Because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy’s believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month,” the chain wrote in a press release. Interested parties will need to download the app to redeem the deal, though.

National Cheeseburger Day? That’s cute. How about National Cheeseburger Month? Get a FREE Dave’s Single with purchase all month. Deal in the app 👉 https://t.co/YQcaZ5ZQy9 pic.twitter.com/XyouVarSwe — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 18, 2018

Fuddruckers is taking a different approach to National Cheeseburger Day: a 3-Pound Burger Challenge. Anyone who signed up in advance can compete to win a $25 gift cerftificate “and undeniable respect” by finishing the aforementioned burger AND a pound of Fudd’s Fries. Everyone else can simply take advantage of the restaurant’s Value Menu deal on cheeseburger meals Monday through Thursday, and before 4 p.m. on Friday.

