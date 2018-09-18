× Newberry Township Police, Northeastern SD issue statement regarding death of 12-year-old student

YORK COUNTY — Newberry Township Police and the Northeastern School District issued a joint statement Tuesday regarding the death of 12-year-old Ashton Potts.

“The Northeastern School District and Newberry Township Police Department community are deeply saddened by the recent death of a Northeastern Middle School Student,” the statement read. “This is a difficult time for our community. We continue to grieve for the loss of a young life, and our thoughts remain with the family, friends, and students impacted by this event.”

Ashton, a student of Northeastern Middle School, took his own life on September 3. His father, Dave, spoke with FOX43 last week, claiming that bullying is to blame for Ashton’s death.

Police added in the statement that Potts suggesting that bullying may have played a role in Ashton’s death has been appropriately reviewed and considered as part of the official investigation.

“At this point in time, the investigation has not established that any crime occurred in connection with the student’s death,” the statement said.

The statement concluded, “The police department and school district take all reports of bullying and harassment seriously and have policies and programs in place aimed at preventing such conduct, appropriately addressing it when it occurs, and supporting victims,” the statement said. “The Newberry Township Police Department and the Northeastern School District will continue to work collaboratively in an effort to promote the safety and well-being of all of the students in our community.”