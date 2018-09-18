Olivia’s cooks up Roasted Pumpkin & Chicken Curry

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Roasted Pumpkin & Chicken Curry
Garnished w fresh cilantro & lime all served over brown Basmati Rice
1lb boneless chicken breast cut into cubes
2 cups sweet yams peeled & cubed
3 cups fresh pumpkin cubed
1 med carrot peeled and cubed
2 celery stalks - coarsely chopped
1 small onion - coarsely chopped
4 oz walnuts crushed
1 cup chicken broth
2 oz apple butter
2 tbsp shredded coconut
6oz coconut milk
2 oz toasted sesame oil
1/2 tsp kosher salt
3 tbsp fresh cilantro chopped
1/2 tsp curry powder
1/4 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp chopped garlic
Pinch - black pepper
1/2 tsp chipotle peppers - puréed
1 tsp dried parsley
Preheat oven to 400*F. Place the chopped pumpkin, yams, carrots,onions, & celery on a sheet pan lined w parchment paper. Drizzle w the Toasted sesame oil, & sprinkle w salt & pepper. Roast in the oven until fork tender, approx 25-35mins. Remove from oven and then purée in the blender or food processor.
On med high heat, bring the chicken stock & walnuts to a boil. Add the cut chicken breast. Cook until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 140*F. Add purée. Add seasonings, apples butter, & coconut. Let simmer on med-low heat until sauce thickens and chicken is an internal temperature of 155*F. Serve over rice and sprinkle w freshly chopped cilantro. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Blackberry spiked lemonade
Bacardi limón
Blackberry syrup
Fresh blackberries
Fresh mint garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add Bacardi, blackberry syrup, fresh blackberries & lemonade. Shake. Top w a few blackberries & garnish w fresh mint. Cheers!
Fall Harvest Sangria
Red wine (I chose a Malbec for today)
Captain Morgan Apple Smash
Simple syrup
Apple juice
Pear nectar
Cranberry juice
Fresh chopped seasonal fruits such as: pears, apples, peaches, plums, etc
Chop the season fruit. Fill glass w ice. Add the wine, captain Morgan Apple smash, juices, splash simple syrup, & freshly chopped fruit. Shake. Garnish w fresh Apple slice dipped in cinnamon & sugar. Cheers!