Olivia’s cooks up Roasted Pumpkin & Chicken Curry

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Roasted Pumpkin & Chicken Curry

Garnished w fresh cilantro & lime all served over brown Basmati Rice

1lb boneless chicken breast cut into cubes

2 cups sweet yams peeled & cubed

3 cups fresh pumpkin cubed

1 med carrot peeled and cubed

2 celery stalks - coarsely chopped

1 small onion - coarsely chopped

4 oz walnuts crushed

1 cup chicken broth

2 oz apple butter

2 tbsp shredded coconut

6oz coconut milk

2 oz toasted sesame oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp fresh cilantro chopped

1/2 tsp curry powder

1/4 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp chopped garlic

Pinch - black pepper

1/2 tsp chipotle peppers - puréed

1 tsp dried parsley

Preheat oven to 400*F. Place the chopped pumpkin, yams, carrots,onions, & celery on a sheet pan lined w parchment paper. Drizzle w the Toasted sesame oil, & sprinkle w salt & pepper. Roast in the oven until fork tender, approx 25-35mins. Remove from oven and then purée in the blender or food processor.

On med high heat, bring the chicken stock & walnuts to a boil. Add the cut chicken breast. Cook until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 140*F. Add purée. Add seasonings, apples butter, & coconut. Let simmer on med-low heat until sauce thickens and chicken is an internal temperature of 155*F. Serve over rice and sprinkle w freshly chopped cilantro. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Blackberry spiked lemonade

Bacardi limón

Blackberry syrup

Fresh blackberries

Fresh mint garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add Bacardi, blackberry syrup, fresh blackberries & lemonade. Shake. Top w a few blackberries & garnish w fresh mint. Cheers!

Fall Harvest Sangria

Red wine (I chose a Malbec for today)

Captain Morgan Apple Smash

Simple syrup

Apple juice

Pear nectar

Cranberry juice

Fresh chopped seasonal fruits such as: pears, apples, peaches, plums, etc

Chop the season fruit. Fill glass w ice. Add the wine, captain Morgan Apple smash, juices, splash simple syrup, & freshly chopped fruit. Shake. Garnish w fresh Apple slice dipped in cinnamon & sugar. Cheers!