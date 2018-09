× One person taken to the hospital after two-vehicle crash in Newberry Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

It occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2800 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township.

According to emergency dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.