× Orioles players, coaches wear jerseys with Braille lettering

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles became the first team in American professional sports history to incorporate Braille lettering into the gameday uniforms, according to a release from the organization.

On Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore players and coaches wore specially-designed jerseys with Braille lettering of both “Orioles” and player last names, the release states.

National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Night was held in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the NFB moving their national headquarters to Baltimore.

The jerseys will be autographed, authenticated and auctioned off to benefit the NFB, the release adds.