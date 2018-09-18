× Police searching for suspect from road rage incident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly pointed a gun at a victim during a road rage incident.

On August 27 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to Black Gap Road at Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township for a report of a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, police learned that a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim before fleeing south on Interstate 81 in a yellow truck.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.