Rams sign former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Kicker Sam Ficken #5 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his field goal with teammate punter Johnny Hekker #6 during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Coliseum on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES– A former Penn State kicker is getting another shot in the NFL.
After K Greg Zuerlein went down with a groin injury, the Los Angeles Rams signed K Sam Ficken to a deal.
Ficken, 25, is in his second NFL season after getting two games of action with the Rams last season.
In his two game stint, Ficken made 2/3 field goals and 4/5 extra points.
It’s unknown how long Zuerlein will be out, but it is not expected to be overly long, meaning Ficken’s stay on the Rams’ roster could be short lived.