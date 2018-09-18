× Rams sign former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken

LOS ANGELES– A former Penn State kicker is getting another shot in the NFL.

After K Greg Zuerlein went down with a groin injury, the Los Angeles Rams signed K Sam Ficken to a deal.

Ficken, 25, is in his second NFL season after getting two games of action with the Rams last season.

In his two game stint, Ficken made 2/3 field goals and 4/5 extra points.

It’s unknown how long Zuerlein will be out, but it is not expected to be overly long, meaning Ficken’s stay on the Rams’ roster could be short lived.