Ravens resign LB Albert McClellan

BALTIMORE– The Ravens brought back a familiar face to bolster the team’s linebacker corps.

The team resigned LB Albert McClellan on Monday.

McClellan, 32, has spent his entire six-year career with the Ravens, and started 11 games for the team in 2016.

After being injured for the entire 2017 season, McClellan appears ready to make his return to the field, and will provide depth for a team that saw LB C.J. Mosley suffer an injury during the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.