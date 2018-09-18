× Redskins sign WR Michael Floyd

WASHINGTON– After adding WR Breshad Perriman earlier in the day, the Redskins were not done, bringing in WR Michael Floyd into the mix at receiver for Washington.

Floyd, 28, only had 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season, and is looking to regain his footing in the NFL.

Previously a steady target for the Arizona Cardinals, Floyd averaged nearly 900 yards and 5 TD’s for a three-year span from 2013-2015.

Now, the injury-depleted Redskins hope that Floyd can be a solid option in the passing game for QB Alex Smith.