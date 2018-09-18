Sunshine and drier air returns, and the humidity falls too

LESS HUMID AND DRIER: Drier air works in helping lower humidity and clear skies through evening. Temperatures drop from the 70s to the upper 60s tonight. Overnight, it’s mostly clear with lows dropping to the lower and middle 60s. High pressure brings delightful day Wednesday. It is warm in the lower 80s under bright sunshine. A warm front lifting north produces a few more clouds and shifts the winds to the east-southeast Thursday but it is dry and comfy. Afternoon temperatures top out near 80 degrees. The humidity increases Friday. A cold front approaching brings a threat for a few showers, and a couple of thunderstorms, but not until late evening and overnight period. It stays dry much of the day for outdoor activities. Highs are warmer in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Heading into the weekend, temperatures fall back. As of now, it looks mostly dry for Saturday with the front well enough south. Afternoon readings are in the middle and upper 70s. High pressure in control slides east by Sunday setting up an easterly flow. With the front inching a tad north, a few showers are possible. Highs are cooler falling back to the lower 70s. Depending on where the front ends up will determine whether we see a couple of showers Monday. A warm front attempts to push north Tuesday, followed by a cold front, bringing back the threat for rain. Highs are cooler, in the lower 70s, early next week. Keep posted on the latest forecast trends by downloading our FOX43 Weather App. You can get a current video and text forecast from us!!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist