Telescopes missing after burglary of York County Astronomical Society Observatory

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for missing telescopes after a burglary at John Rudy Park.

According to the Northeastern Regional Police Department’s Facebook post, the York County Astronomical Society Observatory at John Rudy Park was burglarized and multiple telescopes and attached equipment were stolen.

In particular, the following items were taken:

• 11″ Celestron Nextstar C11 GoTo Black Telescope with attached black tripod and Orion Scope finder (first photo)

• 8″ Celestron C8 SCT Optical Tube Assembly, orange in color (photo 2)

• 8″ Hardin Deep Space Hunter DSH-8 Newtonian DOB, all white in color including the base.

If anyone has seen the telescopes matching the photos or has any additional information, you’re asked to contact the Northeastern Regional Police Department at 717-266-6195 Ext. 122, you may remain anonymous.