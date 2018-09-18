Three men facing charges, woman wanted for allegedly stealing truck, hitting victim with vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three men are facing charges and a woman is wanted for stealing a truck and hitting a victim with the vehicle.

Brice Matteson, Eric Pride, and Kirstopher McCamant are facing simple assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tracie Matteson on the same charges.

On September 9 at 4:00 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of E. Sun Hill Road in Manheim for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old victim with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the victim, he was assaulted by four individuals and his red 2016 Toyota Tacoma and cell phone was stolen.

The victim knew his assailants, and said they showed up to the victim’s place of employment (German Star Motors), entered the business and refused to leave the premises after an argument ensued.

According to the victim, the argument was over a truck and other personal property that the victim and Tracie Matteson allegedly owned.

At some point during the argument, the victim was assaulted by the intruders and eventually dragged outside the business.

Then, one of the assailants allegedly got into the truck and drove off, while striking the victim with the vehicle in the process.