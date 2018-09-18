× Victim scammed out of $1,000 in Walmart gift cards in phone scheme

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A victim was scammed out of $1,000 in Walmart gift cards in a phone scheme.

On August 30, an elderly Chambersburg woman was contacted by phone by someone posing as a computer software technician.

The suspect offered the victim a refund for computer software, and proceeded to instruct the victim to provide $1,000 in Walmart gift cards in exchange for the refund.

According to police, the victim provided the suspect the card numbers for two $500 Walmart gift cards, and received no refund.