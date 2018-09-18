WATCH: The first trailer for the next Marvel Studios release, ‘Captain Marvel’ released today

You saw the first tantalizing hints about her at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Now you have your first chance to see her in action.

The first official movie trailer for Marvel Studios’ next blockbuster, “Captain Marvel,” dropped online today.

The film, starring Brie Larson as the title character, is set in the 1990s, and features Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg playing younger versions of their S.H.I.E.L.D. agent characters, Nick Fury and Phil Coulson.

Larsen plays Carol Danvers, a fighter pilot who somehow leaves Earth to join an intergalactic team known as Starforce, whose leader is portrayed by Jude Law.

Alert: “Avengers: Infinity War” spoilers ahead…

Captain Marvel’s connection to the “Avengers: Infinity War” story comes at the end of the film, when present-day Nick Fury sent out a message to her via a pager before he dissolves into dust, a victim of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet-aided finger snap, that wiped out half of all life in the universe. Before the scene ends, we see a glimpse of the pager’s screen, which features Captain Marvel’s iconic logo.

The implication is Captain Marvel will feature prominently in the next chapter of “Avengers: Infinity War,” when the remaining team members must try to conquer the Mad Titan.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait until March 8, 2019, to see Captain Marvel’s first appearance on the big screen.

The still-unnamed next chapter in the “Avengers” saga hits theaters in May 2019.