York County DA: No charges will be filed against person behind white supremacist fliers

YORK COUNTY — The individual who police say distributed fliers promoting white supremacy throughout York County last month will not be charged, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirms to FOX43.

Fliers were placed in various locations, including Dover, West Manchester, York City and Red Lion, in August.

On August 11, fliers were placed on cars outside of the West Manchester movie theater, supposedly in response the the theater showing the film ‘BlacKkKlansman.’ Eight days later, residents from several areas of Dover Township reported to police that they found baggies filled with a small amount of birdseed and literature on joining white supremacist groups at the end of their driveways. Approximately 20 baggies were collected on Englewood Court, Oakley Drive, Hilton Ave, Brookside Drive, Covington Ave, and in the Brownstone Development , police said at the time.

“The First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees to all of the us the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of Assembly,” a spokesman for the DA’s Office said in an email. “Hateful speech, as represented by these fliers, can only be criminally prosecuted if it is directed at producing and likely to incite imminent lawless action.”

The spokesman added that the DA’s Office finds the conduct reprehensible and does not condone such a hateful message.

“We stand committed to the pursuit of justice and working for a better York County,” the email concluded.