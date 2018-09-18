York woman charged in connection with alleged domestic dispute

YORK — A 23-year-old woman faces charges in connection with a domestic dispute that occurred at a home in York on September 5, according to the criminal complaint.

Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of West King Street around 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, police learned that Alonzia Marine and the victim got into an argument, the complaint adds.

When the victim started to push Marine out of the house, Marine allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck — restricting her breathing — and pushed her to the floor, the complaint says.

Marine then left the residence. She was arrested the next day.