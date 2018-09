York woman charged in connection with alleged domestic dispute

YORK — A 23-year-old woman faces charges in connection with a domestic dispute that occurred at a home in York on September 5, according to the criminal complaint.

Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of West King Street around 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, police learned that Alonzia Marine and the victim got into an argument, the complaint adds.

When the victim started to push Marine out of the house,┬áMarine allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck — restricting her breathing — and pushed her to the floor, the complaint says.

Marine then left the residence. She was arrested the next day.