A call to action: Governor Tom Wolf pushing for legislation for abuse victims

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Governor Tom Wolf says he has supported many bills throughout his legislation that protect and support victims of abuse. He is now calling on the legislature to advance a handful of bills that have been at a standstill.

The proposals include child sex abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, gun violence, sexual harassment, hazing, hate crimes and discrimination, and human trafficking.

Governor Wolf says he urges the legislation to move quickly to deliver for victims of crime, abuse and harassment in Pennsylvania.