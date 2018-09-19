× Carlisle man accused in deadly shooting held over for trial

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An 18-year-old Carlisle man accused of committing a deadly June 21 shooting in the borough is headed for trial on all charges.

Craig R. Hines Jr. was ordered held over for court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to court documents. He is accused of shooting Michael Burch, 23, on the first block of East Penn Street.

Police say Burch was walking along the street when a Chevrolet SUV pulled alongside him and opened fire. Hines, who was driving the vehicle, fired several shots at Burch before driving off. One of the shots hit Burch, who sustained a fatal injury and died at the scene.

Hines will be formally arraigned in Cumberland County Court on Nov. 15, court documents say.