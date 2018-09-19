× Chester County DA: Police looking for man who allegedly killed his parents at retirement community in West Chester

CHESTER COUNTY — A 59-year-old man is accused of killing his parents Wednesday night at Bellingham Assisted Living Center in West Chester, according to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan. He also allegedly fired shots at his ex-wife at her residence in West Bradford Township that evening.

District Attorney Thomas Hogan said Bruce Rogal is on the loose and is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” He is wanted for homicide and attempted homicide.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Rogal received an order making his divorce final and awarding the home to his ex-wife, District Attorney Hogan said. Around 5:45 p.m., Rogal allegedly drove by his ex-wife’s residence and fired shots at her while she was in the driveway. She was not struck. Six rounds were recovered at the scene.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Rogal went to the retirement facility where he allegedly shot and killed both of his parents, who — according to District Attorney Hogan — were in their late-80s.

Rogal is driving a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey with PA plate ENN3549.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.