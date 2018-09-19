Drying out for a couple of days before weekend cooldown

DRYING TODAY: We start the day off cooler, lows in the mid-60s area wide with a few localized upper-50s. Skies are partly-to-mostly clear, allowing temperatures to jump relatively quickly by the afternoon. Highs are in the low-80s for most locations, a few places may lag back in the upper-70s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions dominate. Thursday is a near-copy of Wednesday, though a couple degrees cooler in most locations. Partly cloudy skies move in as a weak front pushes through, but we should stay dry. A late shower can’t be ruled out Friday, but highs are warmer in the mid-80s.

COOLING DOWN: The weekend moves in a bit cooler, highs in the 70s both days. Saturday is mostly dry with an early shower possible. Sunday has the potential to be cooler and more wet, with some locations not leaving the upper-60s. We’re much cooler by next Monday with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Our shower chances continue into the beginning of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long