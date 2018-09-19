× Ephrata couple charged with dealing heroin after police raid their apartment

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Police have charged a Lancaster County couple with dealing heroin after members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided their Ephrata residence this week.

Curtis Morris, 59, and Cameo Morris, 57, were both charged with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The Drug Task Force raided their apartment on the 1000 block of Henn Avenue and found 127 bags of heroin and a digital scale.

The raid was conducted after neighbors contacted authorities and reported suspected drug-dealing activity at the apartment complex.

The Task Force investigated, including surveillance operations, and raided the Morris apartment on Sept. 6.

“This arrest illustrates the results of looking out for your neighborhood and speaking up,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said in a release announcing the charges. “It is not the largest bust our Task Force has had, but it means a lot to this community.”

The couple was arraigned on the charges and bail was set at $500,000 apiece, which has not been posted.

Cameo Morris waived a preliminary hearing on all charges Tuesday.