× GoFundMe page created to help homeless man filmed shaving on NYC commuter train

NEW YORK — Days after being mocked online after being caught on video shaving on a commuter train, a New York City man has become the recipient of an online fundraising effort after people discovered he was homeless.

Anthony Torres told the Associated Press he was cleaning up after spending several days in a homeless shelter when he was recorded shaving in his seat on the train.

The video was uploaded on Twitter, and viewed millions of times.

Torres was the subject of mockery until word spread that he was homeless.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Torres.

“We are trying to raise money for Anthony to help him get back on his feet,” the organizer wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised more than $31,000 of its stated $35,000 goal.