Governor Tom Wolf to lay out tips and resources for extreme weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Central Pennsylvania has experienced a lot of rain and flooding this summer. On Wednesday Governor Tom Wolf will be at the capitol to discuss better ways to prepare for extreme and unusual weather conditions.

While home and business owners are still picking up the pieces left behind from flash flooding, Governor Wolf will be joined by PennDOT and other officials to discuss this years weather impacts.

Governor Wolf has already made some visits to counties that have been his the hardest this summer, one of those stops was in York County where he said he wanted to see the physical destruction himself.