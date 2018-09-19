× Gunman who shot four people, including officer, outside district judge’s office killed by police

FAYETTE COUNTY — The gunman who opened fire outside of District Judge Daniel Shimshock’s office in Masontown Wednesday afternoon was killed by a responding officer, State Police said in a press conference.

Four people were shot, including Masontown Police Sgt. Scott Miller. Miller was struck in the hand, the Herald-Standard reports, and his injuries are not life-threatening. The extent of the three other individuals’ injuries are unknown at this time.

The gunman, who has not been identified, entered the Masontown Borough Municipal Center — which houses Shimshock’s office — around 2 p.m. and started firing, according to State Police.

According to the court schedule, several preliminary hearing were being held this afternoon.

Masontown is part of the Pittsburgh Metro Area.

This story has been updated from its previous version. It will be updated when more information becomes available.