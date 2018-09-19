× Harrisburg man accused of threatening to kill woman, throwing her in bathtub

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested after police say he attempted to strangle a woman and threw her into a bathtub during an early-morning domestic incident on the 300 block of North Progress Avenue on Sept. 14.

Troy Allen was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats after the incident, which occurred at approximately 5:53 a.m., according to Susquehanna Township Police. Allen is accused of threatening to kill the victim during the attack, police say. He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment, and is currently in Dauphin County Prison on $20,000 bail, police say.