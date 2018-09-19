× Hellam Township Police warn of distraction burglary scam involving fake York Water Company workers

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — Hellam Township Police are warning residents to beware after a reported distraction burglary involving two men posing as York Water Company employees.

The incident occurred on the night of September 14, police say. The suspects entered a home on Fitzpatrick Lane and committed a burglary, police say. Working together, one suspect distracted the resident by telling her he needed to check the water pressure in her home, while the other went through the house and rummaged through drawers.

The victim reported that some personal items and cash were taken, police say.

Police are advising residents to call 911 if anyone claiming to be a Water Company employee does not provide proper identification.