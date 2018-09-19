× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (September 19, 2018)

The safety of residents in a Dauphin County apartment complex is called into question after state inspectors shut down two of its four elevators.

Inspectors from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry determined this week that the elevators needed repairs.

Last week, officials were called to the complex for a medical emergency on the 7th floor. First responders had to climb up seven flights of stairs, and then carry the patient back down.

Expect more from FOX43’s Ashley Paul who speaks with residents who say it wasn’t until the state got involved that the issues with the elevators were properly addressed.