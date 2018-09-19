× Lancaster woman charged with assault, strangulation in domestic incident

LANCASTER — A 33-year-old Lancaster Township woman was arrested Monday after a domestic incident on the 600 block of South West End Avenue, according to Manheim Township Police.

Rachel Ann Stoner was charged with strangulation and simple assault the incident, which occurred at about 9:36 p.m. at the South West End Avenue residence. According to police, Stoner pushed the victim in the face, head-butted the victim, forced the victim to the ground, and attempted to strangle them, restricting their breathing. The victim allegedly fought back, striking Stoner with a pipe, but Stoner again pushed the victim down, put one hand around the victim’s throat, and struck the victim four to five times in the face with her other fist.

Stoner was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Booking for arraignment, police say.