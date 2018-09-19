Man accused of sharing images depicting child pornography on internet

EAST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — A 46-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly shared images depicting child pornography on the internet, according to a State Police report.

Steven Iseman, of the 200 block of Torrey Pines Drive, was arrested and charged Tuesday with manufacturing child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

State Police began an investigation on August 25 after receiving information from Department of Homeland of Security counterparts in the United Kingdom in relation to the sharing of child pornography, the report says.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Iseman’s residence Tuesday, the day he was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for October 2.