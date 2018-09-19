MaryEllen’s weather kid with Taite Tarsavage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Taite Tarsavage is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today!

Taite is in 7th Grade at Good Hope Middle School (Cumberland Valley School District). Taite dances at Studio 91 in Mechanicsburg (Ballet, tap & jazz), plays girls lacrosse (CV girls lacrosse & Mid-Penn Blaze Girls Lacrosse Club), loves to ski and loves plays/musicals. Taite is also starting a “Confidence Club” for girls at Good Hope Middle School with help of her friends and school advisors

She loves animals (she has 1 dog and 3 cats) and likes to volunteer at shelters and for puppy-hugging at Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Taite wants to own her own business someday (future CEO)

