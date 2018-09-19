× Police searching for Lancaster County Prison inmate accused of walking off of community service detail

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for a Lancaster County Prison inmate accused of walking way from a community service detail on Tuesday.

Lancaster Police say Matthew Crossley, 36, had been assigned to a community service detail on the 500 block of Third Street Tuesday afternoon. Staff on the detail were unable to locate him, and notified staff at the prison. Crossley did not return to the prison, police say.

After an investigation, police have charged Crossley with escape. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Crossley was incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison after being convicted of theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His last known address is in Grantville, Dauphin County.

Anyone with information on Crossley’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Lancaster County CrimeWatch page.