Police searching for York man wanted for questioning in regard to West York shooting

WEST YORK — Police are are searching for a York man they want to question in the Sept. 12 shooting of a 19-year-old man in West York.

Jah’zion “NBA” Smallwood, 18, is wanted for questioning in the shooting of Stephen Gerhardt, which occurred at the corner of Dewey and West King streets about about 7:17 p.m., West York Police say.

Smallwood was not found at his last known address on the 800 block of Poplar Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West York Police at (717) 854-1975 or leave an anonymous tip with York County Crime Stoppers.