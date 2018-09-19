× Ravens fined $200K by the NFL for violating coach-to-player communication policy in the preseason

BALTIMORE — The National Football League has fined the Baltimore Ravens organization $200,000 for violating the league’s coach-to-players communication policy during the preseason, the league announced Wednesday.

The league issued the fine after learning of an incident in the preseason, when multiple Ravens players were on the field at the same time wearing helmets with coach-to-player communication equipment, which is a violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the NFL said.

In a statement, the Ravens claimed that the violation happened because the equipment staff was unaware the league rule applied in the preseason.

Team statement regarding NFL fine. pic.twitter.com/t1yRKfqJlh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have been fined for an infraction under the CBA, the league’s report said. In June, the team forfeited its final two organized team activities as a result of an undisclosed infraction.

Owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were fined $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, for the violation, the NFL says.

The Ravens and Harbaugh were also fined $343,057 and $137,223, respectively, for a similar OTAs infraction in 2016, and the organization also was forced to cancel a week of workouts in 2010 for violating rules under the previous CBA.