Report: Maroon 5 selected to perform the next Super Bowl halftime show

Prince. Bruce Springsteen. U2. Madonna. Lady Gaga. Katy Perry.

And now…Maroon 5.

The halftime show of this year’s Super Bowl will feature the Adam Levine-led, Los Angeles-based band, according to Variety, which reports that two sources confirmed the selection.

Maroon 5’s most recent hit was “I Like It,” in which the band teamed up with Cardi B. They also teamed with Kendrick Lamar for the song “Don’t Wanna Know.”

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a bigger and bigger spectacle over the decades, as luminaries like The Who, Paul McCartney, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas have all performed.

Now Maroon 5 joins the lineup, if Variety’s sources are true.