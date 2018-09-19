× Report: Coroner was called to shooting at magistrate’s office in Fayette County; officer shot in hand

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene of a shooting at a magistrate’s office in Masontown Wednesday afternoon, the Herald-Standard reports.

The shooting occurred around 2 pm. at the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.

Several people were shot, including a police officer, State Police say. According to the Herald-Standard, Masontown Police Sgt. Scott Miller was shot in the hand.

No other information pertaining to the victims or the extent of their injuries have been released.

According to the court schedule, several preliminary hearing were being held this afternoon.

Masontown is part of the Pittsburgh Metro Area.

This story has been updated from its previous version. It will be updated when more information becomes available.