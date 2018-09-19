Safety concerns after state shuts down apartment complex elevators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cracked ceilings and murky, trash filled hallways are just some of the many complaints residents of Bellvue Towers in Harrisburg have about the building.

“Then there’s sewer problems, there’s rodent problems. You know what I mean?” said Terry Williams, who lives in the complex.

But some residents say broken elevators top that list.

“Just imagine walking up the steps with a 15 pound baby, her stroller, and her bag. That’s a lot of weight,” said Irosha Peterson, who also lives in the complex.

The apartment complex includes four separate buildings, each with their own elevator.

Residents say the elevators are constantly breaking down, and it poses a safety concern.

In fact, just last week first responders had to climb seven flights of stairs to respond to a medical emergency…and then had to carry the patient back down to be loaded in an ambulance.

They say nothing is ever done about it, but a push from the state is forcing the property managers, Property Management, Inc., to take action.

“They could have done it when it was first broken, I mean, just to wait almost two weeks for it to be fixed,” said Peterson.

Right now two of the elevators are in working condition.

The other two were shut down by the Department of Labor and Industry on Tuesday for not passing inspection.

We are told it may have been years since the elevators were last inspected.

The Department of Labor and Industry declined to comment on when the elevators were last inspected, or why the elevators did not pass inspection.

They did, however, say in a statement, "If an elevator fails, it is because the inspection would have revealed major deficiencies."

We also stopped by the Property Management, Inc. office, but someone inside locked the door when they saw us approach before we could ask them any questions.

The only word from the manager’s we have is a letter that was posted on the door, alerting residents they are working on getting parts, but the elevator will be shut down until then.

An employee with Property Management, Inc. tore the sign down as soon as she saw us.

“You feel like nothing is being done. But then. When you actually threaten them, they they want to finally take their chances and do something about it,” said Peterson.

We are told it could be weeks before the elevators are fixed.