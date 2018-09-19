× Solanco Fair returns in Lancaster County for its 69th year

QUARRYVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday marked the beginning of three-day Solanco Fair.

Since 1950, people have gathered to celebrate community and agriculture in southern Lancaster County.

The event is free to attend: no charge for parking or admittance.

Baked goods, canned food, vegetables and fruits are available for purchase from local vendors.

Scott Peiffer, general manager of the Solanco Fair, said the days are filled with family-friendly events, such as livestock exhibits.

He said they also have competition events planned, such as a tractor pull, an “Ironman” competition, and their first-ever fair queen event.

Peiffer said the community continually buys into the Solanco Fair.

He said hundreds of volunteers take part, ranging from newcomers to some who have spent the last 40 years helping out.

“With the strong agricultural base in southern Lancaster County, steeped in heritage, I might add, as far as family generational kind of thing…those families continue to support the fair. Our board is very active. We continue to get younger members on board to…give it a lot of energy and that’s paid off greatly for us,” said Peiffer.

Peiffer said events will be running into the evening through 10 p.m. Friday.

For a full list of events and more information on the Solanco Fair, follow the link here.